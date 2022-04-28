James Corden Leaving 'The Late Late Show' in 2023

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. ET has learned that Corden extended his agreement with CBS for The Late Late Show for one more season before planning to leave. Corden will be leaving the show at the end of his extension in Spring 2023.

"It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden said in a statement to Deadline. "I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

"My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision," he added.

Corden is set to address his exit from the late night talk show further, on Thursday night's episode.

George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS, shared a statement amid news of Corden's exit, where he touted his accomplishments while on the network.

"Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," Cheeks said. "From 'Crosswalk the Musical' to the legendary 'Carpool Karaoke,' and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format. He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage."

Cheeks also shared his desire for Corden to stay on as host longer.

"In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James' creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer," he continued. "We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."

Corden signed a contract to host The Late Late Show, which had been previously hosted by Craig Ferguson, in 2014 and premiered on March 23, 2015.

Following the news, a source told ET that Corden's exit from the show didn't come as a surprise.

"The Late Late Show crew has been waiting since January for James Corden to re-sign his contract before it was up by the summertime. Some of the crew already had a feeling Corden was not going to re-sign, so, they started looking elsewhere for work opportunities," the source shared.

The source noted that while the exact reason for Corden's departure is unknown, there has been some buzz about him wanting to spend more time with his family.

"I think we all could tell he was ready to go," the source added. "We kind of saw it coming so, it doesn’t surprise us."

A separate source close with production on the late night talk show, echoed rumblings about Corden wanting to spend more time with his family, telling ET that his announcement is, "bittersweet for the staff."

"It's bittersweet for the staff. We’re grateful for the time we’ve had together, and glad James is giving us a year notice," the source said. "But we’re a family, and we’ll miss each other. It’s not a total surprise. James wants to do other things, including spending more time with his family."

There's no word yet on who will take over after Corden departs the show next year.

RELATED CONTENT

Lizzo Previews New Song 'About Damn Time' on 'The Late Late Show'

James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Episodes

BTS Gives 'Crosswalk Concert' on 'Late Late Show With James Corden'

James Corden Shows Off New ‘Late Late Show’ Set Amid New COVID-19 Safety Precautions (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery