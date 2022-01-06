James Corden Cancels Upcoming 'Late Late Show' Episodes After Testing Positive for COVID-19
James Corden is the latest talk show host to have tested positive for COVID-19. The Late Late Show host shared the news on Thursday.
Corden took to Instagram Thursday afternoon with a statement sharing, "I just tested positive for covid 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."
"The show will be off the air for the next few days," Corden added. "Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x."
Corden's news comes on the heels of Late Night host Seth Meyers revealing he tested positive on Tuesday.
"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," Meyers shared on social media. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”
Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon revealed on Monday that he'd previously tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of his holiday break.
"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job -- and also thanks for putting me in the 'What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news," Fallon wrote alongside a photo showing him sitting in a quarantined examination chamber.
During his first episode of the new year, Fallon revealed that he was "so scared" when he first found out, and that his two young daughters tested positive as well, adding, "They're fine, and everyone's fine."
