Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID Days After Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie is the latest Today show personality to test positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old newswoman, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said during Monday's morning show broadcast that she is having "little sniffles, not much more than that."

The news comes after Hoda Kotb was absent from the anchor desk last Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. Craig Melvin announced the news at the start of that show, saying, "The reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID, but Hoda tells us that she's doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon."

Shortly after the news was announced, the 57-year-old journalist, who is also both fully vaccinated and boosted, took to Twitter to update her fans, writing, "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. Can't wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."

On Monday's Today show, Guthrie joked that she and Kotb had "traded places," as Kotb was back in the studio in New York City and Guthrie was at home.

"I feel like we are a ton of the county. This is so weird. I am having a flashback to 2020," Kotb said. "I had two negative tests to be back in my seat."

She told Guthrie, "I know a negative test is coming your way."

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

Kotb and Guthrie aren't the first members of the Today show staff to contract COVID during the recent Omicron variant's massive wave.

After Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed he and his daughters contracted COVID over the holidays, Today weatherman Al Roker commented on Fallon's Instagram post, sharing, "Hang in there, Jimmy. We got it, too but vaxxed and boosted and you get through."

Roker has since appeared on Today without public mention of his condition, so it's safe to assume his quarantine period has passed.

