James Franco Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad in Rare Public Appearance

James Franco is slowly returning to the spotlight.

Following multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior and abuse of power earlier this year, the 40-year-old actor -- who has vehemently denied all claims against him -- made a rare public appearance for the Broadway opening of Straight White Men at the Hayes Theater in New York City on Monday.

Franco stepped out with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad, marking their first official red carpet together as a couple.

The two weren't shy about showing a little PDA at the event, holding hands and cuddling up close together while photographers snapped their pic.

The pair have been dating since last year, and were first spotted in public together in December, grabbing ice cream in Venice Beach, California.

As ET previously reported, Franco was accused of inappropriate behavior and abuse of power by multiple women in an article published by the Los Angeles Times in January. He denied the accusations during several appearances on late-night programs.

Since then, Franco has seemingly been keeping a low profile from the public eye, but was spotted returning to the set of HBO's The Deuce in March for the series' second season. Set in the '70s, Franco plays twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino, who become fronts for the New York mob operating out of Times Square.

David Simon, co-creator and executive producer of The Deuce, said in a statement following the publication of the report that HBO had not received any complaints against Franco.

"I'm still reading it the same as everyone else, trying to discern what is or isn't there," Simon told Variety. "Personally I can only speak knowledgeably to The Deuce. I've checked with all my fellow producers and other personnel. We have no complainant or complaint or any awareness of any incident of concern involving Mr. Franco. Nor has HBO been approached with any complaint."

"In our experience, he was entirely professional as an actor, director and producer," he added.

Earlier this year, GLOW star Alison Brie -- who is married to Franco's younger brother, Dave -- spoke with ET at the 2018 SAG Awards, where she explained how the actor was doing amid all the controversy.

"I really admire how he's handling everything, listening and being open to change," she said at the time. "I think we all need to support men being open to change if we want to see major change in this industry."

