James Ingram, GRAMMY-Winning Singer, Dead at 66

Popular R&B singer James Ingram has died.

Ingram's close friend, actress Debbie Allen, shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday. It is not yet known how Ingram died. He was 66 years old.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," Allen wrote. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤"

Singer Dionne Warwick also reacted to the news of Ingram's death in a statement to ET.

“Another dear friend has made his transition," the statement reads. "James Ingram, a voice to be recognized and revered, a wonderful human being full of joy. Truly deep heartfelt condolence to his wife and his family. He will be missed and may he now rest peacefully!”

Ingram released five albums during his career, the latest one being Stand (In the Light) in 2008. He was nominated for 14 GRAMMYS and won two, the first one being for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 1982 for his song, "One Hundred Ways," and the second one for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1985 for "Yah Mo B There" with Michael McDonald.

Aside from his GRAMMY accolades, Ingram was also nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for Best Original Song -- the first time for 1994's "The Day I Fell In Love" from Beethoven's 2nd, and the second time being for 1995's "Look What Love Has Done," which was featured in Junior.

Ingram worked with a number of legendary musicians throughout his career, including Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye and Quincy Jones. Jones featured him prominently on his 1980 album, The Dude.

His most popular songs include 1990's chart-topping "I Don't Have the Heart" and his duet with Linda Ronstadt for the 1986 animated film AnAmerican Tail, "Somewhere Out There."

