James Lafferty and Alexandra Park Tie the Knot In Hawaii!

They both said, 'I do!' James Lafferty and Alexandra Park have tied the knot.

The One Tree Hill actor and the Royals actress exchanged vows at a romantic ceremony held in Hawaii, People reports.

The event became public knowledge when one of Parks' Royals co-stars, Hatty Preston, shared some "official wedding photos" to Instagram on Thursday, in a post that has since been deleted.

However, neither Park nor Lafferty have officially commented on their wedding, or shared pics, as of yet.

The nuptials come less than two years after Lafferty first announced that he'd proposed. The actor took to Instagram in September 2020 to share the exciting news.

"She said yeah 🙌🏼☺️," the actor captioned a photo of himself and his bride-to-be, whose new ring was on full display.

Lafferty and Park have been together since at least 2018, although it's possible that their romance was sparked even earlier. Both stars have been notably private about their relationship on social media, but have often shared heartfelt sentiments in celebrations of their birthdays.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married! Couple Makes It Legal With Santa Barbara Ceremony This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'One Tree Hill' Star James Lafferty Gets Engaged to Alexandra Park

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Want a Tropical Destination Wedding (Source)

Brooklyn Beckham on Seeing Nicola Peltz in Her Wedding Dress

See Every Outfit Kourtney Kardashian Wore for Her Wedding Weekend

Related Gallery