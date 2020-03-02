James Lipton, 'Inside the Actors Studio' Host, Dead at 93

James Lipton, the famed Inside the Actors Studio host, died on Monday morning at his home after a battle with bladder cancer, the New York Times reports. He was 93.

"There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," Kedakai Turner, Lipton's wife, told TMZ.

Turner and Lipton were married in 1970. He was previously married to Nina Foch from 1954 to 1959.

Lipton was known for his 23-season run hosting Inside the Actors Studio, an interview show for which he sat down with more than 250 celebrities including Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, Betty White, Whoopi Goldberg and Eddie Murphy.

The series won Lipton the Critics' Choice Television Award for best reality show host in 2016. He stepped down as host in 2018 when the show moved from Bravo to Ovation TV.

Additionally, Lipton served as a television producer and writer, worked on Broadway and wrote multiple books. He was also an actor, appearing on shows including Guiding Light, Glee and Arrested Development.

Lipton was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys in 2007.

At the end of each episode of Inside the Actors Studio, Lipton always asked his guests a series of questions, including, If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the Pearly Gates?

According to the New York Times, Lipton once answered the question himself, saying, "You see, Jim, you were wrong. I exist. But you may come in anyway."

