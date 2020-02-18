Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Actress, Dead at 74: Report

Ja'net DuBois, star of the acclaimed sitcom Good Times, has died.

The actress was found dead in her home in Glendale, California, on Tuesday,TMZ reports. She was 74. DuBois was reportedly in good health and had not been dealing with any known medical ailments when she died unexpectedly in her sleep.

DuBois was best known for her role on Good Times, where she starred as Willona Woods, the outspoken neighbor of the Evans family.

She was also known for co-writing and performing the iconic theme song "Movin' on Up" for The Jeffersons, another beloved 1970s sitcom developed by Norman Lear.

DuBois -- along with a few of her former Good Times co-stars, including Bern Nadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker and John Amos -- made surprise guest appearances during the recent TV special Live in Front of a Studio Audience back in December.

Stanis, who starred alongside DuBois throughout the six-season run of the hit sitcom, took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to her friend and former co-star.

"To My Dear Ja’Net (Wilona), You were like an aunt to me," Stanis wrote. "I love you and I will really miss you. RIP you are one of God’s Angels now. Praying for your family.🙏🏽😇🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Apart from her role on Good Times, DuBois appeared in dozens of other TV shows throughout her career, including The Wayans Bros., Home Improvement, Everybody Loves Raymond and the animated sitcom The PJs -- for which she won two Emmys for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.

DuBois' film roles include I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and, most recently, the 2016 comedy She's Got a Plan.

DuBois is survived by her three children.

