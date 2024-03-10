James Van Der Beek has an extra sweet birthday delivery to look forward to each year. The 47-year-old actor celebrated his special day on March 8 and took to social media to share how his Dawson's Creek TV mom, Mary-Margaret Humes, marked the occasion.

"It's my birthday and I just got a package, a FedEx, that arrived today from Mary-Margaret Humes, who played my mom on Dawson's Creek," Van Der Beek told his followers. "Every year, on my birthday, she bakes me cookies and FedEx's them to me so that I get them on my birthday. Of all the boys who've ever been on television, I for sure had the best TV mom. Mary-Margaret, thank you so much. I love you."

At the end of the video, Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, pops her head in to add, "I love you too!"

Columbia TriStar Television

In his caption, the 47-year-old star noted that the tasty tradition began after his real-life mom died in 2020.

"Every year since my mother passed, my TV mom has baked me cookies on my birthday," he shared. "It doesn’t matter that I'm now older than she was when we first worked together, or that I’ve moved to Texas. She bakes them, and finds me, and does it from the bottom of her heart - and it always warms mine. Here’s to all the kind, wonderful, loving women on #internationalwomensday who - mothers or not - show the kind of love that lights up the lives of those around them. @thereal_marymargarethumes."

Mary-Margaret Humes attends Stars From "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek attends Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023 in Park City, Utah. - Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Dawson's Creek. In honor of the huge milestone, the actor behind Dawson himself took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star.

"25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself.

"There was life before becoming famous… and life after. Both have their benefits, both have their obstacles," he added.

"It took me a while to realize it wasn't actually about me. It's not a collection of energy… it's a connection - one that requires circuitry to maintain," he explained. "It's not an end game, it's a tool - one that becomes burdensome if you can't figure out its utility. And while I used to feel like it created a weird separation from people… now I feel like it connects me in a way I really appreciate."

Van Der Beek concluded by noting that his lengthy post was his "long-ass way of saying thank you."

"Thank you to everyone I've encountered as a result of this strange, wild, rocket ship ride, and to my fellow passengers who were strapped in alongside me… it's good to know you. Makes me happy to see you all doing so well," he wrote. "Happy anniversary, guys."

Getty Images

Today, Van Der Beek and his wife are the proud parents of six kids: Olivia, 13, Joshua, 11, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 7, Gwendolyn, 5, and Jeremiah, 1.

His most recent acting credit comes via the Disney Junior animated series, Vampirina, on which he voiced the lead character's dad, Boris.

RELATED CONTENT: