It's been an emotional time for James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, who are still processing their heartbreaking miscarriage. On Friday, the Dawson's Creek alum posted a sweet selfie of him and Kimberly, along with a message about recovery in the wake of their loss.

"Still in repair. Discovering that healing happens at its own pace," the actor began. "Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving... But it happens. And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway 💜)."

Last month while competing on Dancing With the Stars, James revealed that his wife had miscarried. They were expecting their sixth child together.

In a followup post on Instagram, James said that he and Kimberly -- who share five children, Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3 and Gwendolyn, 1 -- were "wrecked, devastated [and] in shock" after the miscarriage.

"We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being," he wrote in part. "Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one."

Kimberly later revealed that she underwent a blood transfusion as a result of the miscarriage and almost lost her life.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love. I don't even know how I'm gonna begin to respond to it all, so I think I'll just have to do it here," Kimberly said. "We lost our baby -- boy, by the way -- and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told. But at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room."

"I'm not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point, I will," Kimberly added.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Wife Kimberly's Tragic Miscarriage on 'Dancing With the Stars'

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Says She 'Almost Lost' Her Life During Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Kimberly's Tragic Miscarriage on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Related Gallery