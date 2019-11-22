Kimberly Van Der Beek is recovering after suffering a miscarriage.

In a post on her Instagram Story earlier this week, the wife of former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek revealed that she underwent a blood transfusion as a result of the miscarriage.

"Thank you so much for all the love. I'm so grateful for it. A lot of you have asked how I'm feeling physically. I'm healing. I'm definitely healing," she said. "My biggest thing is my blood pressure. I just get very lightheaded very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now."

"A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I’m just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood," she added.

James first revealed the devastating news on Dancing With the Stars. In a followup post on Instagram, James said that he and Kimberly -- who share five children, Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3 and Gwendolyn, 1 -- were "wrecked, devastated [and] in shock" after the miscarriage.

"We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being," he wrote in part. "Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one."

Kimberly later posted on her Instagram Story, further describing the scary experience.

"We lost our baby -- boy, by the way -- and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told," she said. "But at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room."

The couple's tragic experience was made even worse when James was eliminated from DWTS. Following the show, ET spoke with James' partner, Emma Slater, who expressed sadness over the way things turned out.

"I just didn't think that he deserved that," she told ET of James' elimination. "But really with everything that's happened, his personal tragedy, it puts things into perspective and it's a dance show. It's an entertainment show... It absolutely really upsets me that we can't be in the finale. However, the bigger thing in life is that it's all about family. It's all about human connection. It's all about things that are so much bigger than the show."

"I just hope that, that this, the elimination, especially at this time and this week, hasn't hurt him too much," she added. "I just really wanted to protect him and I felt like he just wasn't protected today. And I really, that makes me sad."

Watch the video below for more on the Van Der Beek family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Carrie Ann Inaba Says She 'Went Home and Vomited' After James Van Der Beek Elimination

Emma Slater Opens Up About James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination (Exclusive)

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Says She 'Almost Lost' Her Life During Miscarriage

Related Gallery