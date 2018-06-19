News

James Van Der Beek Shares Photo of Newborn Daughter's 'Placenta in a Mixing Bowl'

By Paige Gawley‍
Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is getting real about home birth!

The father of five — who welcomed a daughter, Gwendolyn, last Friday — took to Instagram on Monday to reveal what the aftermath of a home birth looks like.

"The category is: Home-Birth Realness," the 41-year-old actor captioned the shot of him holding baby Gwendolyn while 6-year-old son Joshua walks by in Spiderman pajamas. "(Word of caution, if you’re squeamish, just double-tap and move on 👍)"

The Pose star continued his caption by listing everything the hectic picture shows: "Messy bed ✔️ Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets ✔️Old towel crumpled on the floor ✔️ Vomit bag (unused) ✔️ Inflatable birthing tub (also unused 😬)✔️ Shirtless Dad ✔️Boy in Spider-Man pajamas ✔️Happy, healthy baby ✔️ Happy, healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth ✔️ Water bottle ✔️And... placenta in a mixing bowl ✔️ (I warned you 😬)"

Before sharing the raw photo, James posted some seriously sweet shots of his ever-expanding family. To announce Gwendolyn’s birth, the proud papa posted an adorable snap of all five of his kids — Gwendolyn, Joshua, Olivia, 7, Annabel, 4, and Emilia, 2 — in bed with his wife, Kimberly. His caption was equal parts celebration and devastation; the first over welcoming his new child and the latter over the immigration issues plaguing society.

Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay 😍 These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending “boy time” with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity. If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don’t believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn’t win the geographic birth lottery... even if you’re hard-liner enough to say, “Break the law, suffer the consequences,” shouldn’t the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you’re still cold enough to say, “Well, it’s effective,” consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president... if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip... what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue - it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio. Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.

"If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending," he wrote in part. "... Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f**king earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you." James used another post to praise his wife even more.

"I don’t now how she’s done it... but I don’t really have words. All I’ve got is: wow. ❤️🌹🙌 @vanderkimberly," he wrote alongside a snap of Kimberly, 36, and Gwendolyn lying next to each other.

His most recent pic is another one-on-one of Kimberly, wearing a butterfly printed dress, holding baby Gwendolyn in her arms.

Because the last pic I posted had a placenta in a bowl.

"Because the last pic I posted had a placenta in a bowl,” he quipped in the photo’s caption. (Fair warning, the placenta pic is below.)

Kimberly also got in on the family celebration with a sweet post to James in honor of Father’s Day.

"Quite simply, I couldn’t ask for more. Happy Fathers Day my love. @vanderjames," she captioned an assortment of family snapshots.

