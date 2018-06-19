James Van Der Beek Shares Photo of Newborn Daughter's 'Placenta in a Mixing Bowl'

James Van Der Beek is getting real about home birth!

The father of five — who welcomed a daughter, Gwendolyn, last Friday — took to Instagram on Monday to reveal what the aftermath of a home birth looks like.

"The category is: Home-Birth Realness," the 41-year-old actor captioned the shot of him holding baby Gwendolyn while 6-year-old son Joshua walks by in Spiderman pajamas. "(Word of caution, if you’re squeamish, just double-tap and move on 👍)"

The Pose star continued his caption by listing everything the hectic picture shows: "Messy bed ✔️ Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets ✔️Old towel crumpled on the floor ✔️ Vomit bag (unused) ✔️ Inflatable birthing tub (also unused 😬)✔️ Shirtless Dad ✔️Boy in Spider-Man pajamas ✔️Happy, healthy baby ✔️ Happy, healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth ✔️ Water bottle ✔️And... placenta in a mixing bowl ✔️ (I warned you 😬)"

Before sharing the raw photo, James posted some seriously sweet shots of his ever-expanding family. To announce Gwendolyn’s birth, the proud papa posted an adorable snap of all five of his kids — Gwendolyn, Joshua, Olivia, 7, Annabel, 4, and Emilia, 2 — in bed with his wife, Kimberly. His caption was equal parts celebration and devastation; the first over welcoming his new child and the latter over the immigration issues plaguing society.

"If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending," he wrote in part. "... Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f**king earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you." James used another post to praise his wife even more.

"I don’t now how she’s done it... but I don’t really have words. All I’ve got is: wow. ❤️🌹🙌 @vanderkimberly," he wrote alongside a snap of Kimberly, 36, and Gwendolyn lying next to each other.

His most recent pic is another one-on-one of Kimberly, wearing a butterfly printed dress, holding baby Gwendolyn in her arms.

"Because the last pic I posted had a placenta in a bowl,” he quipped in the photo’s caption. (Fair warning, the placenta pic is below.)

Kimberly also got in on the family celebration with a sweet post to James in honor of Father’s Day.

"Quite simply, I couldn’t ask for more. Happy Fathers Day my love. @vanderjames," she captioned an assortment of family snapshots.

