Kimberly Van Der Beek is finding happiness after a tragedy.

Following Christmas, James Van Der Beek and Kimberly, along with their five children -- Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, Gwendolyn, 1 -- took off in an RV for a family vacation.

The getaway came just over a month after Kimberly suffered a miscarriage. The trip, Kimberly wrote on Instagram, was one of the first times she's found joy since her life-threatening miscarriage.

"Day two of our RV Christmas trip!" Kimberly captioned a series of pics of her family lounging in the RV and enjoying the outdoors. "Last week I could barely get out of bed. Today, grounding on the river bedrock, watching the kids play, having @vanderjames family visit our campsite, getting a nap in the back of our RV With Gwen, fed the soul so hard."

"Got the bliss I asked for 🙏✨🥰," she added.

James shared photos from the trip on his Instagram too, wishing his followers a "merry and bright" holiday alongside pics of his family wearing matching Christmas pajamas in the RV.

The Dawson's Creek alum also posted a pic of his family playing by the water, quipping, "Why post the pic of you having to change her pants because she fell, when there’s a pic of you looking like a super good dad right before it happened?"

The couple took to their respective Instagram Stories to share pics and videos of their kids running around, standing by a fire pit, and playing with each other. Additionally, Kimberly reiterated her "bliss" and shared a pic of James kissing their youngest daughter. Meanwhile, James gushed over his "goddess" wife.

Earlier this month, James wrote that he and Kimberly were "still in repair" following the heartbreaking miscarriage, after which she needed a blood transfusion.

