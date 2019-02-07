Jemima Kirke is opening up about her onscreen sex scenes with Jamie Dornan.

The former Girls star was a guest on Busy Tonight, where she detailed the steamy moments she shared with her co-star while filming their new movie, Untogether.

"I mean, I've done Girls scenes, which are not the easiest sex scenes to do," Kirke explained to host Busy Phillips. "But in terms of how he looks, I've never imagined... I've never been in that situation. I'm not familiar, with someone who looks like that."

"So I had to do a lot of work," she continued. "I did, because he looks like a sculpture. It wasn't intimidating until he did this one part where he's supposed to go down on me and I was like, 'Oh my God!' ... I was like, 'Of course, 50 Shades.' He knows what he's doing. He was just really close."

As ET previously reported, Dornan plays Nick, a famed doctor and author whose one-night stand with struggling writer and recovering addict Andrea (Kirke) gets messy when they wonder if they could be something more.

And Dornan is, of course, no stranger to getting hot and heavy on camera. He rose to fame for playing seductive entrepreneur Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise, which was based on the erotic romance novels by British author E. L. James.

"There were actually scenes that we shot where it was [full-frontal nudity]," Fifty Shades Freed director James Foley told ET last year. "[Dornan and I] never talked about [having him show more]. But in the final cut, I'm being totally honest, it just didn't come off... Full frontal would have been a kind of deliberate cut, to see that for no reason."

Untogether hits theaters on Friday. In the meantime, watch the trailer below!

