Peter Dinklage Rehearsed ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Lines With Jamie Dornan

Peter Dinklage is a Golden Globe-winning actor, but he recently took on his most challenging role to date!

The Game of Thrones star is co-starring with Jamie Dornan in the new film My Dinner With Hervé, and while working with the 36-year-old actor, Dinklage helped him out with his preparation for filming some reshoots for his last foray as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Freed.

Dornan has played the bondage-loving Christian in all three of the Fifty Shades films, alongside Dakota Johnson, who played the Anastasia Steele. The erotic film adaptations have a wide following, so naturally, Dornan wanted to get things right when rehearsing for his final scenes in the film.

"I read some of the screenplay, though, in our dressing room,” Dinklage, 49, said of Fifty Shades Freed during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "I went in, he had to do some reshoots for Fifty Shades and I would help him out learning lines.”

Noting that he took on the role of Anastasia Steele, Dinklage added, "I would read the Dakota Johnson parts. I was just helping a friend learn lines. I nailed it. I really did.”

Host Colbert compared the obsessive viewers of Game of Thrones to the Fifty Shades fans.

"Very different fans,” Dinklage corrected him. "I think Game of Thrones fans would take issue with comparing the two because Game of Thrones fans are very specific and lovely. Fifty Shades fans have issues. It’s all suppressed issues, I think.”

Universal Pictures

Earlier this month, Dinklage spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima about his GoT character, Tyrion Lannister, and filming those final scenes of the hit fantasy drama.

“There are no better writers in television than [showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” Dinklage told ET. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.”

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda Hilariously Review 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (Exclusive)

How Peter Dinklage Feels About Tyrion Lannister's 'Game Of Thrones' End (Exclusive)

Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan Deliver Unexpected Performances in ‘My Dinner With Hervé’ (Exclusive Trailer)

Related Gallery