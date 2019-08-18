Jamie Foxx Holds Hands With Singer Sela Vave During Night Out in L.A.

Jamie Foxx hit the town Friday night, and spent some time with singer Sela Vave.

The Oscar winner and the beautiful brunette were spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood, sparking romance rumors and questions about the status of his reported relationship with Katie Holmes.

The pair reportedly attended Lil Pump's 19th birthday party at the L.A. hot spot, and were photographed holding hands as they walked past paparazzi and over to Foxx's white Lamborghini SUV.

Foxx was rocking a white Balenciaga sweater hoody, black jeans and white Fendi sneakers while Vave stunned in a champagne metallic mini-dress and matching heels.

While the photos might be spurring on theories that the pair could be romantically involved, a source told People that Foxx is simply a friend and is working with her to develop her burgeoning music career, adding, "She's just a girl he's helping out, a young singer."

ET has reached out to Foxx's reps for comment.

Vave has seemingly not shied away from publicly thanking Foxx for his help and mentorship regarding her career, sharing a number of snapshots to Instagram alongside the singer and a number of other big-name artists over recent weeks.

The singer shared a trio of black-and-white photos of herself and Foxx back in June, which she captioned, "I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me. #feelingblessed"

In July, she also joined Foxx and a large group of friends and family on a trip to Disneyland. "Unless your fighting in Toon Town this is the happiest place on earth!" Vave captioned the pic.

Most recently, she posted a series of photos and videos from her time at this year's Apollo in the Hamptons benefit in New York where she sang on stage alongside Foxx and Bon Jovi and Run DMC, among others.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Foxx's reported longtime girlfriend, Holmes, was spotted smiling and walking solo through midtown Manhattan.

While Foxx and Holmes have remained notoriously tight-lipped about their supposed romance, the actor's daughter, Corinne, recently addressed it for the first time back in May, as part of an interview with People.

"They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful," the 25-year-old actress said when asked about Foxx and Holmes' 2019 Met Gala looks, where the pair posed together inside the event, which is a rare occurrence for them.

Meanwhile, Corinne had nothing but amazing things to say about her dad and the Logan Lucky actress, sharing, "They're really good, really great."

For more on the couple -- who have reportedly been dating for six years -- check out the video below.

