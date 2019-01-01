From the sun to the snow!

Katie Holmes has experienced all the elements lately, as she took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of herself celebrating New Year's with her daughter, Suri, in the snow, just days after her steamy Miami getaway with Jamie Foxx.

Holmes, 40, and Foxx, 51 -- who took their relationship public in 2017 after years of romance rumors -- weren't scared to show off some PDA on their romantic trip on Friday, as they were photographed kissing on a luxury yacht before having some fun on jet skis. Just days later, however, the actress traded her jet ski for some snow skis, as she posed with 12-year-old Suri and friends at a winter resort.

"Happy New Year!" Holmes captioned the pic.

The mother of one also shared a photo of herself catching up with former Dawson's Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes. "What a gift to share some wine and laughter with my dear friend @thereal_marymargarethumes #dawsonscreek," she wrote alongside the black-and-white shot.

Humes captioned the same snap, "Wine and so much laughter with this beauty tonight...a great way to say farewell to 2018 ...I seriously couldn’t love you more @katieholmes212 #moretocome #dawsonscreek 💞."

The Dawson's Creek cast recently reunited to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary with Entertainment Weekly, and after the cover shoot, star Meredith Monroe told ET that she and her co-stars have a group text chain.

“It was so great,” Monroe said of the reunion. “It was like we didn’t even skip a beat and a day hadn’t even gone by. It was a blessing. Throughout the years we would go in and out of touch [depending on] whatever was going on with people’s lives, but we definitely did reconnect with the reunion, so it’s been great.”

“James [Van Der Beek], Josh [Jackson], Katie ... we’re all in a group text,” she added. “We reconnected and now we have a group text going again, so that’s been nice.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Share PDA on Miami Yacht Vacation

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Celebrate Her 40th Birthday in NYC

The Real Reason Katie Holmes Is Wearing a Ring on THAT Finger

Related Gallery