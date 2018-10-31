The Real Reason Katie Holmes Is Wearing a Ring on THAT Finger

Katie Holmes stirred up rumors on Wednesday, thanks to her choice of bling.

Holmes joined Jerry O'Connell -- her co-star in the upcoming film The Secret -- for coffee on Tuesday in New Orleans, wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger in pictures published byPopsugar. Naturally, the new sparkler set off speculation that Holmes could be engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jamie Foxx.

However, a rep for the actress tells ET the ring is actually just a movie prop.

Foxx and Holmes have been linked since August 2013, and have been extremely private about their relationship. Though the two have been snapped showing PDA and enjoying dates together, they have never confirmed their romance or stepped out together at a public event.

In June, a source told ET of their relationship, "They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other. It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other."

“And they’re still very, very private," the source added. "You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public.”

Holmes, 39, split from ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2012. Interestingly enough, 50-year-old Foxx has worked with Cruise before, co-starring in 2004's Collateral.

Holmes and Foxx are also both parents. Holmes shares 12-year-old daughter Suri with Cruise, while Foxx has two daughters -- 24-year-old Corinne and 9-year-old Annalise -- from previous relationships.

