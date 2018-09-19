Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Work Up a Sweat Together at Gym in Atlanta

Staying fit and looking adorable doing it!

Jamie Foxx is currently hard at work on his latest film, Just Mercy, in Atlanta, Georgia, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t too busy to enjoy a workout with Katie Holmes. Clad in white-and-gray sweats and sporting big dark shades and a dew rag, the Oscar-winning actor was spied walking Holmes to her car outside a gym on Monday. The 39-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum also looked comfy in light-pink leggings and a loose-fitting T-shirt.

An eyewitness tells ET that the pair arrived to the gym at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET and were there for about an hour and 20 minutes. Foxx was spotted doing the rope shake exercises while inside the fitness center, while Holmes was in an area with elliptical machines.

The eyewitness says the rumored couple's chemistry was hard to miss, as they were seen happily joking and laughing with one another when they came out of the gym. While Foxx and Holmes did not hold hands when they exited the establishment, their hands touch from time to time, according to the eyewitness, who said the pair looked over-the-moon for one another.

This outing comes roughly a month after the two were spotted having a PDA-filled beach day. Foxx and Holmes couldn’t keep their hands to themselves as they happily strolled around Malibu together.

In his upcoming movie, Just Mercy, the 50-year-old actor plays a man imprisoned for murder even though there’s evidence that refutes the sentence. It also stars Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and O’Shea Jackson.

