Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Enjoy Rare PDA-Filled Beach Date: Pic

What breakup rumors?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoyed a beach outing in Malibu, California, last week, where they weren't shy about packing on the PDA. The notoriously private couple kissed and hugged on the sand and also got playful, with Holmes attempting to do a cartwheel at one point as Foxx held her.

The beach date comes after breakup rumors surrounded the two in late June. However, a source told ET the pair was still very much together.

“They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other," the source said. "It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other. And they’re still very, very private. You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public.”

A rep for Holmes, 39, also denied the report that the couple had broken up, calling the entire story, which focused on their relationship, “false.”

In July, 50-year-old Foxx and Holmes were spotted stepping out together for dinner in New York City.

