Katie Holmes Just Wore This Throwback Denim Trend That Looks So Good With a Basic T-Shirt

Katie Holmes is bringing the denim midi skirt back and we're all for it!

The actress donned a modern iteration of the '90s sensation by A.P.C. while walking around in New York City. The 39-year-old mom elevated the dark blue piece with a snakeskin belt (an of-the-moment accessory Gigi Hadid also wore to amp up her head-to-toe black ensemble), turquoise necklace from Jennifer Meyer, Chanel flip-flops, a sleek Celine tote and oversize Prive Revaux shades.

James Devaney/GC Images

The style star demonstrates the skirt's knee-length design not only lends more coverage but also gives a polished, elevated vibe compared to its mini counterparts. It pairs nicely with a basic tee, but still appears put-together especially when adorned with a belt and jewelry like Holmes did. It can be worn now with sandals and later in the fall with over-the-knee boots and a nubby knit.

So next time your find yourself reaching for your over-worn jeans, try a midi denim skirt as a chic alternative. Shop our favorites here, including Holmes' exact style on sale.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Frayed Denim Skirt $23

Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection Denim Midi Skirt $48

Levi's

Levi’s Side Slit Skirt $98

Matches Fashion

A.P.C. Constance High-Rise Denim Midi Skirt $245 $171

Mother

Mother The Straight A Step Midi Fray Skirt in Misbeliever $228

Get the scoop on Holmes' private relationship with actor Jamie Foxx.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mila Kunis Wears an Outfit That Is Nearly Identical to Victoria Beckham's -- Shop Their Looks!

Amy Adams' Chic Printed Shirtdress Is Literally Flattering for Any Age -- Shop Her Look!

Katie Holmes Just Wore the Chicest Work Outfit That's Professional and Stylish -- Shop Her Look!