Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Sets Up a Lemonade Stand at NYC Pride Parade

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, took part in the New York City pride parade on Sunday with a heartwarming gesture.

An eyewitness tells ET that Suri set up a lemonade stand with her friends at the parade, which celebrated the LGBTQ community.

“She was super sweet and would go up to people to see if they wanted to buy stuff,” the eyewitness says. “Her lemonade was $2 each for either pink or regular. She was also selling cookies and Fruity Pebbles bars.”

The eyewitness says that Suri and her friends had decorated posters around their lemonade stand. One poster read, “Take pride in being who you are.”

Another eyewitness who bought lemonade from Suri says she was with a nanny on Sunday, and for the most part, went unnoticed in a pink skirt, jean jacket and her signature hair bow.

"She said, 'Thank you, have a nice day," the eyewitness shares. "Suri was very sweet and respectful."

But a few customers, of course, recognized Suri and tweeted about buying lemonade from her.

Just bought some pride lemonade from suri cruise haha casual nyc days — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2018

When Suri Cruise sells you lemonade at the Pride Parade — Jackie (@jacqueline_frye) June 24, 2018

Last March, Holmes talked about raising Suri.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she told Town & Country magazine. "It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood."

Last month, Holmes took her look-alike daughter and her mother, Kathleen A. Stother-Holmes, to the opening night gala of the American Ballet in New York City. Suri proudly posed beside her mother while inside Lincoln Center, both sporting adorable matching floral looks.

