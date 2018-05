Katie Holmes and Daughter Suri Cruise Enjoy Glam Night Out at the Ballet: Pics!

Family night at the ballet!

Katie Holmes took her 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, and her mother, Kathleen A. Stother-Holmes, to the opening night gala of the American Ballet in New York City on Monday.

The 39-year-old actress wowed in a mint green Zac Posen gown with detailed floral embroidery. She paired the knee-length dress with tan heels and wore green eye shadow and curled her bob into thick waves.

Her adorable daughter also sported a floral look, in a bold blue-and-pink, long-sleeve dress with gold ballet flats. Suri's brunette locks were braided into a matching hair ribbon and she even carried a cute pink side bag.

The mother-daughter duo posed while inside Lincoln Center after Holmes had walked the red carpet solo earlier in the evening.

โ€œWe loved seeing @abtofficial tonight! #blessed,โ€ Holmes captioned a black-and-white photo with her mother. The Dawson's Creek star also shared a pic with pal Malcolm Carfrae.

โ€œThank you @mcarfrae for having my family and me to the most spectacular opening night gala for @abtofficial,โ€ she wrote.

Holmes recently had a blast at Coachella, partying with Beyonce and her mom, Tina Knowles. Watch the clip below for more!

