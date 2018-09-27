Katie Holmes Sits on Jamie Foxx's Lap in Rare Show of PDA: Pic

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still going strong.

The two were snapped spending time together in Marietta, Georgia, this week, where they picked up new bikes at Dick's Sporting Goods. After loading up the bicycles, Holmes sat on Foxx's lap in the front seat of their car before they headed to a park to test out their purchases.

The 39-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor were matching for their day date, with Holmes sporting a white tank-top and Foxx wearing a white T-shirt.

The PDA is a rare sighting for the ultra private pair, who have been linked together since 2013 but have never confirmed they're relationship.

Foxx has been in Georgia filming the drama Just Mercy, in which he plays a man imprisoned for murder even though there’s evidence that refutes the sentence. Holmes was snapped visiting the Oscar winner in Atlanta last week, when they worked up a sweat together at the gym.

An eyewitness told ET at the time that the couple's chemistry was hard to miss, as they were seen happily joking and laughing with one another when they came out of the gym. The pair looked "over-the-moon" for one another, the eyewitness also noted.

In June, a source told ET that both actors are extremely private about their relationship. The two have never publicly stepped out together, but they have shown rare glimpses of PDA during dates on the beach and dinner outings.

“They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other," the source said. "It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other. And they’re still very, very private. You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public."

