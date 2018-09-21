Lady in red!

Katie Holmes was ravishing in red on Thursday night in New York City for the launch of Harry Winston's collection at the Rainbow Room.

The 39-year-old actress oozed old Hollywood glamor in a stunning off-the-shoulder satin Zac Posen dress and taupe shoes. Holmes matched the cherry red look with a bold red lip, and wore her hair in a sleek, curled bob. She topped off the elegant look with a dazzling Harry Winston diamond necklace and earrings.

“It was an honor to celebrate Harry Winston tonight! #WinstonNewYork and #HarryWinston,” Holmes wrote on Instagram.

The Dawson's Creek alum also posed with fellow actress Naomi Watts on the red carpet at the event.

Holmes returned to NYC after enjoying some down time in Atlanta, Georgia, with her rumored boyfriend, Jamie Foxx. The pair were spotted working out together while Foxx is in Atlanta for the filming of his new movie, Just Mercy.

An eyewitness told ET that the rumored couple’s chemistry was hard to miss, as they were seen happily joking and laughing with one another as they exited the fitness center.

