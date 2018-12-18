Katie Holmes is spending her 40th birthday with her loved ones.

The Logan Lucky actress and boyfriend Jamie Foxx were spotted heading to dinner to celebrate her special day at the famous Serendipity in New York City on Tuesday. The birthday girl opted for a colorful and cozy ensemble, wearing a rainbow full-length cardigan sweater with a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black Gucci loafers. She shielded her eyes from the cameras' flashes with dark sunglasses.

Foxx, 51, on his end, looked stylish in a plaid trench coat, grey scarf, ripped jeans and white sneakers as he arrived to the restaurant and birthday festivities.

Holmes was also joined by her mother, Kathleen. The two were all smiles as they were photographed together.

The happy couple were last photographed on a romantic date night at Restaurant R'evolution in New Orleans in November. The pair has been dating for years, yet keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight, always making sure to leave and arrive separately when stepping out.

Foxx and Holmes have been linked since August 2013. Though the two have been snapped showing PDA and enjoying dates together, they have never confirmed their romance or arrived together at a public event.

"They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other. It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other," a source told ET in June.

