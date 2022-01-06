Breaking the tension! While Halloween Kills is a blood-soaked, horror thrill ride, that doesn't mean there wasn't some fun on set.

In this exclusive gag reel featuring a behind-the-scenes look at production, stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and others can't help but let off some steam with some laughs and improvised jokes.

From Greer's adorable "Evil Dies Tonight" song she hums in the backseat of a car on the way to confront the deadly Michael Myers to Curtis forgetting who'd already been killed earlier in the movie and bursting out laughing, it definitely seems like there were some good times on the set of the tense horror sequel.

The gag reel is featured on the forthcoming DVD and Blu-ray release of Halloween Kills, which first hit theaters back in October.

Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to Halloween, the 2018 iteration of the Halloween franchise. That installment picked up 40 years following the original Halloween, while Kills continues the re-established timeline featuring Curtis as Laurie Strode, who is tormented and hunted by the menacing murderer The Shape, a.k.a. Michael Myers (played both by James Jude Courtney and original actor Nick Castle).

The film includes other original characters including Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) and Nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), as well as Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), the young children Laurie babysat during her first encounter with The Shape.

Curtis has also signed on to reprise her role in Halloween Ends, the supposed final chapter of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy, which has yet to be filmed and was subsequently delayed until 2022.

Halloween Kills is available on digital now, and comes out on 4K UHD, blu-ray and DVD Jan. 11.

