Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the Super Sized Salon star and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. Lopez's team shared a statement with ET Monday, confirming her death.

"On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the statement began. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace."

The statement continued, "Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers. We'd like to thank the staff & crew of @matadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time."

Babydoll Beauty Couture also shared a similar statement on Instagram as they shared the news with her followers and fans.

Per TMZ, Lopez died of heart complications on Sunday after being admitted to a hospital in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Lopez, who at one point weighed 846 pounds, came to fame after designing her beauty salon from bed. Her journey was documented on her WEtv series which followed her 400-pound weight loss, and the success of Babydoll Beauty Couture, which was created by the TV personality to service plus-sized women.

Super Sized Salon premiered on WEtv in July and followed Lopez and the salon's staff as well as their customers. The show was gearing up to film season 2 at the time of Lopez's death.

ET has reached out to WEtv as well as Lopez's reps for comment.

