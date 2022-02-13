Jamie Lynn Sigler Recreates Iconic 'Sopranos' Route in Super Bowl Ad

Jamie-Lynn Sigler reprised her role as Meadow Soprano in a very nostalgic Chevrolet ad. The actress, who played the character from 1999-2007 cruised down the New Jersey Turnpike in the first-ever all electric Silverado as the series theme song “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3 plays.

After taking the same path from Manhattan to New Jersey as on-screen dad, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), the commercial takes another twist as Sigler is reunited with Robert Iler, who played her on-screen brother, A.J. Soprano.

Fans may remember Tony Soprano famously drove a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban in the opening credits. On Sunday, Sigler took to her Instagram to premiere the commercial.

“I come from a family that's very particular about their vehicles…this is one we can all

agree on. #SilveradoEV #Sopranos #Ad,” she captioned the video of the ad.

Chevrolet shared the video with the caption, "A whole new truck for a whole new generation. The First-Ever All-Electric Silverado. #SilveradoEV #Sopranos."

