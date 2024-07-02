Jana Duggar is sharing an update following her two-year social media hiatus.

On June 30, the former 19 Kids and Counting star posted a four-minute video to her YouTube channel to reveal what she's been up to the past few months. In her video -- titled "Life Update + Projects I've Been Working On" -- the 34-year-old revealed she's been having fun working on a few projects on her Arkansas farm.

There was a lot of cleaning and building, and even bidding on, literally, a "truckload" of sheep. A fence was built to keep the goats and sheep away from her garden, and it "turned out beautiful."

"I am so pleased with how it all came together," she said. "It's not only doing the job of keeping the animals out, but it also just creates this beautiful backdrop to the garden, and I just think it completes that whole area. We decided to put an awning off the side of the shed just to give a little bit more shade for the animals. I absolutely love this time of year."

Jana gushed over how she "can see the flowers growing," as well as the vegetables in her garden.

Jana's video is the first significant life update since she rejoined social media in May following a two-year hiatus. She returned to social media on May 9 with a short video of flowers, followed by a Mother's Day post to honor her mom, Michelle Duggar. Prior to those posts, Jana had not posted on social media since March 9, 2022.

Suffice it to say, fans were happy to see Jana back on social media.

"Not ashamed at all to say I clicked this video INSTANTLY! Lovely to see you Jana!" one fan commented.

Another wrote, "I saw this video, gasped excitedly, watched it immediately, liked it right away, hit the subscribe button, immediately checked all the comments, and share the feeling that you are welcomed. Former fan of the show. Have missed you all a lot. Am a subscriber to Joy and she sadly just announced she won’t be posting weekly anymore. Very glad to watch your video!!! Take care girl, So happy."

Jana took a break from social media in March 2022 just months after she settled her endangering the welfare of a child case out of court. As ET reported back in January 2022, Jana pled guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay a fine.

Prior to settling her case out of court, Jana explained that the case was a simple misunderstanding. Jana said she was babysitting "when one of the children wandered outside alone," explaining, "A passerby who saw the child called police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary."

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest daughter was initially charged with the misdemeanor in September 2021, but her charges were only brought to light months later in December, just one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in a federal prison.

RELATED CONTENT: