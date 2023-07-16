Jane Birkin, the singer, actress and inspiration behind Hermès' iconic and highly coveted Birkin bag, has died. She was 76.

The French Ministry of Culture confirmed the sad news in a tweet, calling the British-born singer a "timeless French-speaking icon."

"On July 16, 2023, actress and singer Jane Birkin died at the age of 76," the ministry wrote Sunday. "Her collaborations with the greatest (Serge Gainsbourg, Etienne Daho and Agnès Varda) have made her a timeless French-speaking icon."

Le 16 juillet 2023 disparaît l'actrice et chanteuse Jane Birkin à l'âge de 76 ans. Ses collaborations avec les plus grands (Serge Gainsbourg, Etienne Daho ou encore Agnès Varda) ont fait d'elle une icône francophone intemporelle. pic.twitter.com/aRkuxR2Tcm — Ministère de la Culture 🇫🇷 (@MinistereCC) July 16, 2023

While Birkin's cause of death is not yet known, according to multiple reports, the actress had been plagued with health issues in recent years, including a stroke in 2021 and a broken shoulder blade earlier this year, forcing her to cancel a handful of concerts in May.

Born in London in December 1946, Birkin found a home in France at the age of 20, after moving to Paris to work on the movie Slogan. While on the set of the 1968 film, she met and started a relationship with the film's star, French actor and singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

Steve Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images

The pair would go on to collaborate on the actress's most well-known song, "Je T'Aime... Moi Non Plus," which translates to "I Love You... Me Neither." The sensual song was considered risqué for its time and was banned by the BBC and condemned by the Vatican.

Birkin and Gainsbourg were together for 12 years, welcoming a daughter Charlotte, before splitting in 1981. The former couple remained friends after their split, with Gainsbourg still writing songs for Birkin up until his death in 1991. Along with the daughter she welcomed with Gainsbourg, Birkin was also a mom to Kate Barry, who she shared with British composer John Barry. Kate died tragically at 46 years old after falling from her fourth-floor apartment window in Paris in 2013. She later welcomed daughter Lou Doillon, 40, with French film director Jacques Doillon.