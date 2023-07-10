Andrea Evans, 'One Life to Live' and 'Passions' Actress, Dead at 66

Andrea Evans, known for her work on the daytime soaps One Life to Live and Passions, has died. She was 66.

According to casting director Don Carroll, via The Hollywood Reporter, Evans died on Sunday from cancer.

In the 1970s, Evans made her television debut as Tina Lord on One Life to Live. She played the role until 1990, when she left the series, and the public eye, due to a stalker.

In 2008, she briefly reprised her role before leaving the show in 2011. Evans' highly rated and praised role earned her a daytime Emmy nomination.

Evans had a long list of daytime credits as she appeared as Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions, Patti Weaver on The Young and the Restless, and Tawny Moore on The Bold and the Beautiful.

From 2017-2020, she also starred as Patty Walker on Amazon's The Bay.

Evans' other acting credits included A Low Down Dirty Shame, Hit List and CHiPs.

The actress is survived by her husband, Steve Rodriguez, and daughter, Kylie.

