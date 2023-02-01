Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are at it again! The 80 for Brady actresses will be starring in another film together, this time about a pair of friends mourning the loss of the third member of their trio.

In ET's exclusive look at the trailer, Claire (Fonda) and Evelyn (Tomlin) reunite to hatch a plan to kill their late friend Joyce's husband, who they believe is to blame for her untimely passing. After pressing Joyce's widower, Howard (Malcolm McDowell), for answers -- to no avail -- Claire and Evelyn are left with no choice but to get rid of the man who not only caused problems for their friend, but for them, too.

In the process, Claire reunites with her former love (Richard Roundtree) as both women attempt to make peace with their past and learn to treasure the value of a good friend.

ET spoke to the pair at the 80 for Brady Tuesday night, where Tomlin addressed working with Fonda once more.

"That was just a coincidence," Tomlin said about being cast opposite Fonda in the forthcoming comedy. "I'd done a couple of movies with Paul Weitz, and I just loved him and so, we were sitting on the set of Grace and Frankie and I said, 'You know, I'm gonna call Paul and tell him to write a movie for us.' I mean 80 for Brady was a thing of the future and, 'cause we though we were gonna have to wrap up Grace and Frankie soon, and I [thought] 'I don't want to have to leave you just abruptly,' so it just turned out that way."

She added, "We've been friends for a long time and we like to work together."

Paul Weitz serves as the writer and director for the film. The movie marks Weitz's reunion with Tomlin, who he worked with on the 2015 award-winning road trip comedy, Grandma. It is also Fonda and Tomlin's third film together, and fourth overall time appearing in a project as co-stars following Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

Moving On hits theaters March 17.

