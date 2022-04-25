Grace and Frankie is coming to an end and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are already getting emotional. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Fonda and Tomlin at the show's ATAS premiere event in Hollywood over the weekend, where Tomlin said they were "sorry" to be finishing the series.

"I am emotional now. We are sorry to finish it," Tomlin admitted. "So, it will be very tough watching this last season."

It's a sentiment Fonda shares as well, adding that the longtime friends talk about how much they'll miss filming the series -- which just earned the distinction of Netflix's longest running original show.

"We both miss it and we've talked about how we miss it," Fonda added.

While the actresses are both in their 80s the show reaches a wide audience and is watched by young and older viewers alike.

"We're very proud of that. We like it," Fonda said. "Given that we're in our 80s"

It's something Tomlin credits to their "life chemistry" and the show's writers.



"The writing is good, and we are truly, in real life, friends, and that shows, I think," Tomlin told ET. "I think that it brings hope to people. It makes them less afraid about getting old. Well, if those two women can survive that kind of trauma that happened in the first episode, then maybe I'll be okay kind of thing."

The pair have been working together since the 1970s, and while Grace and Frankie is coming to an end, it's not the last time we'll see them on screen together.

"Over the last few months, we made a movie together, right after, and we are working on another movie right now," Fonda said of what's next for the pair, which includes the Tom Brady flick, 80 For Brady. "And before that, it was Moving On. Paul Weitz wrote and directed."

"The movie is set in an earlier time. At the time of the astounding game of 2017 when the greatest football game that had ever been played was done. I have been told," Tomlin said of the sports comedy starring the now un-retired football legend. "I don't want to tell you the secret to our lives. Our cinema lives."



"Well, at the very, very, very, very end, the last scene of the movie. Under the credit roll, we are in Tampa, kind of visiting him," Fonda added.

While they wouldn't say much about their upcoming film roles, they did dish on their 9 to 5 reunion with Dolly Parton on Grace and Frankie's seventh and final season.

"It's not just the fact that Dolly shows up. It's how she shows up. What the story is that brings her on. It's just beyond perfect," Fonda gushed. "We were both just so moved when she turned that chair around and there she was."



The final episodes of Grace and Frankie hit Netflix April 29.

RELATED CONTENT

Jane Fonda Says Being 'Closer to Death' Doesn't Bother Her

Jane Fonda Teases Tom Brady Movie, Jokes He Promised to Kiss Her

Dolly Parton Received 'Some Flack' Working With 'Radical' Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin on How They Got Cast in Tom Brady’s Movie (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery