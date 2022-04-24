Jane Fonda Says Being 'Closer to Death' Doesn't Bother Her

Jane Fonda isn't worried about growing older. Fonda stopped by CBS Sunday Morning to promote her Netflix series Grace and Frankie, where she gave her opinion on aging.

"I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death. And it doesn't really bother me that much," Fonda said.

"What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine!" she continued. "My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up."

It's a topic Fonda and her Grace and Frankie co-star, Lily Tomlin, broach on the series, which drops its final episodes April 29.

"The fact is if you're alive and relatively healthy at an older -- I mean, I'm almost 85," Fonda shared. "The fact that I'm still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don't have my old joints? And I can't ski or bike or run anymore? Enh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!"

Tomlin spoke with People Friday at her Hollywood Hand and Footprint Ceremony, where she gushed about her friendship with Fonda, something that she said "deepened" due to their time on Grace and Frankie -- which was recently crowned Netflix's longest running original series.

"I love Jane from a long time ago. And so it seemed so natural," Tomlin said. "The show was offered to us. And I just knew we would do it because it was about something that was important to us, aging women and them not being marginalized and being treated like human beings and how they would want to be treated and thought of."

"And so it just felt so natural. I didn't even expect, she didn't expect it either. We didn't expect to be on a hit series at this point in our lives," she added.

Fonda, who introduced Tomlin at the imprint ceremony got emotional when talking about her longtime friend and co-star, telling the crowd, "I can't stop crying. I'm very moved to be here. It's a real honor."

