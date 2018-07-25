Jane Fonda Gives '9 to 5' Reboot Update and Dishes What's Next for Her Career: 'I'm Only 80!'

Jane Fonda is an open book at 80 years old!

The Oscar-winning actress took the stage at the Summer Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday to promote her upcoming HBO documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, and she spilled an update on the highly anticipated 9 to 5 reboot.

"For right now, Dolly [Parton], Lily [Tomlin] and I are all intending to be in it," Fonda said before revealing that she, Parton and Tomlin are also serving as executive producers on the Rashida Jones-penned sequel.

And it sounds like things aren't slowing down at all for the actress and former fitness icon!

"I’m only 80, and there’s still a few decades to go if I’m lucky," Fonda said with a smile to a room full of journalists in Beverly Hills,California. "I never thought I would live this long, so I feel great about it."

Jane in Five Acts, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 24, draws from 21 hours of interviews with Fonda, who offers her signature candor about her "life and missteps" while giving viewers an intimate look at her decades-long career.

Fonda, who is a firm believer in constantly evolving and learning, also revealed the lesson she's currently trying to apply to her own life: "I try to listen more than I talk," she said.

"Why be alive if you’re not learning?" she continued. "You may not be able to make your life longer, but you can make it deeper and wider."

During the panel, Fonda was just as candid about her love life as she was about her well-rounded career.

"Why did I marry guys that were controlling?" Fonda said in response to a question about her three marriages, and subsequent divorces from Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner.

"Well, they were also brilliant, and they could teach me things, and take me further than I had ever gone," she continued. "For me, they weren't boring. I don't know, I just didn't have very much confidence and I thought if I was with those kind of men, I could be somebody."

Jane in Five Acts, which is directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Susan Lacy, describes Fonda as "girl next door, sex kitten, activist and fitness tycoon" — but are there any other secrets that she's been hiding?

"You’ll never know," Fonda teased. "Believe me, if I haven’t told it before now, I’m not telling it to anybody, especially not here.”

Jane in Five Acts premieres Monday, Sept. 24 on HBO.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jane Fonda Says You Can't Date Online 'When You're Famous' (Exclusive)

Jane Fonda Says It's a 'Miracle' She's Lived to Be 80

Jane Fonda Says 'People Know' She's a Fitness Pioneer (Exclusive)