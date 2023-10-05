Jane Seymour Goes Instagram Official With New Man John Zambetti

New man alert! Jane Seymour took to Instagram to happily debut her boyfriend, rock guitarist John Zambetti.

On Sunday, the Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman star shared a poolside pic debuting her new beau.

"I've never been happier. 🥰," the 72-year-old wrote. In the picture, Seymour and Zambetti wrap their arms around each other during what appears to be a date night. For the occasion, the veteran actress wears a gold dress and black jacket, while the musician wears a black suit with a relaxed white shirt underneath.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Over on his respective account, Zambetti shared a picture of him and Seymour at the opening of U2's Las Vegas residency.

"With Jane on red carpet at the U2 concert at The Sphere, Las Vegas last night," he wrote.

In another pic, Zambetti and Seymour pose with friends for a selfie. The Wedding Crashers actress took to the comments to respond.

"Great evening ❤️🙌," she wrote.

The couple also put their romance on display while walking the carpet, as they shared a kiss and held hands.

Seymour's relationship with the Malibooz guitarist comes after she ended a nine-year relationship with producer David Green.

She has been married and divorced four times, to Michael Attenborough (1971-1973)​, Geoffrey Planer ​(1977 -1978),​ David Flynn ​(1981-1992) and James Keach ​​(1993-2015).

