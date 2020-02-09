Janelle Monáe never disappoints on a red carpet. The actress-singer braved the rain at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards red carpet at Hollywood and Highland on Sunday in a fully hand-embroidered custom Ralph Lauren Collection mesh dress complete with a draped hood and open back.

The look took 600 hours to make and includes over 168,000 Swarovski crystals. At some angles on the red carpet, her gown appeared to be see-through.

Monáe, 34, paired the exquisite gown with crystal-lacquered silk lamé platform sandals and Forevermark jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As for her makeup, the Moonlight star kept it simple, sporting long lashes and a red-orange lip.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Monáe never disappoints when it comes to jaw-dropping red carpet styles. Check out this Picasso-inspired getup she wore to the Met Gala:

Met Gala 2019: Janelle Monae Says Her Picasso Inspired Look Has 'Many Secrets' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Janelle Monae's Makeup Artist Recreates Her White Eyeliner Look That's Perfect for NYE Glam (Exclusive)

Janelle Monáe Talks Collaborating With Lizzo and How Their Shania Twain Sing-Along Came About (Exclusive)

Janelle Monáe On Her Risk-Taking Album: 'I Had to Pick Who I Was Comfortable Pissing Off'

Related Gallery