Janet Jackson, Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks Among 2019 Nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is getting ready to induct another band/artist for 2019.
The institution announced on Tuesday the newest class of nominees, which includes artists like Stevie Nicks and LL Cool J, and legendary bands like Def Leppard, Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine.
The induction ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held next April. Before then, fans can vote daily at rockhall.com/class-2018-inductees.
See the full list below:
Def Leppard
Devo
Janet Jackson
John Prine
Kraftwerk
LL Cool J
MC5
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Roxy Music
Stevie Nicks
The Cure
Todd Rundgren
Rufus & Chaka Kahn
The Zombies
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame notes on their website that "the top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a 'fans' ballot' that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductee." For an artist to be eligible, they must have released their first single or album at least 25 years before the year they are nominated.
The impressive members of The Hall currently includes bands/artists across a variety of genres, including Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, KISS, David Bowie, ABBA, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith and the Eagles.
