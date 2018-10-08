The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is getting ready to induct another band/artist for 2019.

The institution announced on Tuesday the newest class of nominees, which includes artists like Stevie Nicks and LL Cool J, and legendary bands like Def Leppard, Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine.

The induction ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held next April. Before then, fans can vote daily at rockhall.com/class-2018-inductees.

See the full list below:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rufus & Chaka Kahn

The Zombies

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame notes on their website that "the top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a 'fans' ballot' that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductee." For an artist to be eligible, they must have released their first single or album at least 25 years before the year they are nominated.

The impressive members of The Hall currently includes bands/artists across a variety of genres, including Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, KISS, David Bowie, ABBA, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith and the Eagles.

