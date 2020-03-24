Janet Jackson wants those who are helping during the coronavirus outbreak to know they are appreciated. The 53-year-old pop star, who is currently living in London, England, took to her Instagram on Monday to share a message of support for those workers who are unable to self isolate or even practice social distancing during these difficult times.

"Hey u guys! 😊 While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them. 🤗," the "Miss You Much" singer wrote. "I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us."

Telling those mentioned that they are "seen and forever appreciated," Jackson also told her followers to "keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE."

To spread some of this positivity, Jackson has been posting videos of her fans busting a move to her hit songs on TikTok.

"Lol Get it girls! 🖤 #Dancing 💃🏽💃🏽," she captioned one clip.

For more from stars in quarantine, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Madonna Calls Coronavirus ‘The Great Equalizer’ on Instagram and People Are Mad This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and More Celebs Live-Stream Free Concerts From Home Amid Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Shares Heartfelt Video of Fans Wishing Him Well Amid Coronavirus Battle

Related Gallery