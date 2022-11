Janet Jackson is in control, even all these years later! The 56-year-old music legend recreated one of her most iconic album covers 36 years after the fact, with the help of designer Christian Siriano.

"When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!! 🖤🖤 #blessed," Siriano captioned pics of his take on Jackson's famous album cover, which she posed for at age 20.

In the similar looks, Jackson wears her curly hair swept up into a massive puff with a black headband around it. She also rocks an all-black, high-necked dress with a fitted waist.

Jackson also posted a TikTok of herself transforming into the recreated look, which she wore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend.

Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, and attended this year's ceremony to announce inductees Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

"Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much 😘😘😘," Jackson wrote of the pair on Instagram.

