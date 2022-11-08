Janet Jackson Recreates Her 'Control' Album Cover 36 Years Later
How Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ Combined Social Conscio…
Chip and Joanna Gaines on Possibility of Having More Kids and Ca…
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
'Ghosts': Jay's Friends May Be Members of a Cult (Exclusive)
How to Make Mini, Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes
Carly Pearce on How She and Kelsea Ballerini Supported Each Othe…
George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Reuniting for 5th Time Onscr…
'The Watcher': Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale on Recreating the…
Anna Sorokin Speaks on How She's Grown as a Person in First Post…
Kris Jenner Looks Back on 15 Years of Kardashian Reality TV (Exc…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match In Black for First Appearan…
Lisa Rinna Responds After Fans Boo Her at BravoCon (Exclusive)
Anne Heche's Son Homer Can Oversee Her Estate For Now Amid Battl…
King Charles' Coronation: What It Means for the Royal Rift and H…
'Halloween Ends': Kyle Richards on ‘Maternal’ Friendship With Ja…
Tove Lo Spills on Making New Music, Embracing Gender Identity & …
'RHOC's Heather & Terry Dubrow Respond to Rumors About Marriage …
'Married to Medicine's Contessa Metcalfe on Fall Out With Dr. He…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Janet Jackson is in control, even all these years later! The 56-year-old music legend recreated one of her most iconic album covers 36 years after the fact, with the help of designer Christian Siriano.
"When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!! 🖤🖤 #blessed," Siriano captioned pics of his take on Jackson's famous album cover, which she posed for at age 20.
In the similar looks, Jackson wears her curly hair swept up into a massive puff with a black headband around it. She also rocks an all-black, high-necked dress with a fitted waist.
Jackson also posted a TikTok of herself transforming into the recreated look, which she wore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend.
Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, and attended this year's ceremony to announce inductees Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
"Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much 😘😘😘," Jackson wrote of the pair on Instagram.
RELATED CONTENT:
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson Is a Style Icon at Harlem's Fashion Row Style Awards
Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Janet Jackson Surprise at London Performance