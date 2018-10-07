Janice Dickson, one of the dozens of women Bill Cosby allegedly victimized, is sharing her joy at his recent guilty verdict.



The 63-year-old former supermodel spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, where she discussed her frustration at Brett Kavanaugh getting onto the Supreme Court following allegations of sexual assault, which Kavanaugh has denied. However, she is breathing some relief this weekend after Cosby was sentenced to three-10 years in prison on Tuesday.



“I’ve had a tough week because of the Kavanaugh thing and I really am an activist that is behind women because I wasn’t believed in the beginning,” she stated. “You have to believe the women, so I’m going to keep my fight going. I’m still suing Cosby in a civil case, even if my attorney Lisa Bloom has to go to prison to take his deposition. But, you know what, I feel vindicated. We came out on top and it was just really a good thing for all women for the biggest serial rapist in the United States history gets taken away in handcuffs.”



When asked how to she reacted to Cosby’s verdict, she said, “I just laughed. Others cried. I was laughing just with joy and relief that he won’t be able to do that to another woman.”



Cosby, who has denied any wrongdoing in the many accusations against him, was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault last April for drugging and sexually assault Andrea Constand.



"I've been holding this in since 1982 and it's slowly seeping out of me, the toxicity levels of emotion and catastrophic pain and nightmares for so very many years," Dickinson told DailMailTV soon after the sentencing. "I just bounced out of bed and was like, 'Wow.'"



The Carousel of Hope Ball is a biennial event that helps fund the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

