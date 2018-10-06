Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler & More Stars React to Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation As Supreme Court Justice
Hollywood is making its opinion known following the United States Senate's final vote regarding Brett Kavanaugh.
The Supreme Court nominee has been the subject of many headlines in recent weeks after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault stemming from an alleged incident in the 1980s when they were allegedly at a party during their high school years. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.
A day after activists, including Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, who were detained by police, protested at Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the Senate voted 51 to 49 to advance Kavanaugh to a final vote on his confirmation to the Supreme Court. The decision came after Ford and Kavanaugh testified on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27.
On Saturday, however, the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice in a 50-48 vote.
Alyssa Milano, who was present at the hearings, wrote a lengthy post on Twitter about how people "need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate."
"Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming," Chelsea Handler wrote on her end. "We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder."
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown took to social media to share how upset he was over the ruling. "Today is a sad day... Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. This needs to galvanize all of us to get out and vote, volunteer and to make your voice heard! Our voices have power!"
See more reactions below:
