Hollywood is making its opinion known following the United States Senate's final vote regarding Brett Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court nominee has been the subject of many headlines in recent weeks after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault stemming from an alleged incident in the 1980s when they were allegedly at a party during their high school years. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

A day after activists, including Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, who were detained by police, protested at Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the Senate voted 51 to 49 to advance Kavanaugh to a final vote on his confirmation to the Supreme Court. The decision came after Ford and Kavanaugh testified on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27.

On Saturday, however, the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice in a 50-48 vote.

Alyssa Milano, who was present at the hearings, wrote a lengthy post on Twitter about how people "need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate."

They picked Kavanaugh because they know he is a reliable vote; he is a lifelong foot soldier for these interests, a political operative who became one of the most partisan ideological judges in the country. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018

What’s happened today is the culmination of a 30+ year plan to capture the federal judiciary and use our courts to line their pockets and suppress the will of the people. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018

"Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming," Chelsea Handler wrote on her end. "We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder."

Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 6, 2018

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown took to social media to share how upset he was over the ruling. "Today is a sad day... Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. This needs to galvanize all of us to get out and vote, volunteer and to make your voice heard! Our voices have power!"

Today is a sad day... Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. This needs to galvanize all of us to get out and vote, volunteer and to make your voice heard! Our voices have power! pic.twitter.com/o8530oRFzJ — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) October 6, 2018

Sadly I have retweeted this before... to think that MANY women have accused Trump of worse than Kavanaugh, and he just helped someone who is interested in giving him more immunity get seated on the Supreme Court #roguesgallery#whereisjustice??? ... https://t.co/Cg5MfOTaG6 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 6, 2018

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

I am disappointed but not surprised by this vote. Unless I’m very mistaken, Kavanaugh will become part of a hard-right majority.



I’m also deeply concerned that credible allegations of sexual assault were not fully investigated and the precedent that sets for the future. https://t.co/yKzep2XU5K — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 6, 2018

I too am outraged at Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Take that rage, transform it into action. If you are 18-25 we NEED you to REGISTER and VOTE. We need to show up and show the world who we really are. Your rights depend on it. — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) October 6, 2018

