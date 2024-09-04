Day 10 of the 2024 US Open has arrived with a blockbuster quarterfinal clash set for tonight. Daniil Medvedev will look to take down world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a battle of Grand Slam champions.

Sinner and Medvedev are the only major champions remaining at this year’s US Open. These two recently met in the Wimbledon quarterfinals where Medvedev claimed the five-set victory. When they clashed in the 2024 Australian Open final, Sinner claimed his first-ever Grand Slam title. Who will book their spot in the final four tonight?

Don't miss a second of the action on the hardcourt. Here's how to watch the Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev tennis match tonight, including the full US Open schedule and all the best livestream options.

When is the Sinner vs. Medvedev US Open match?

Jannik Sinner will take on Daniil Medvedev in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

How to Watch Sinner vs. Medvedev Without Cable

Tonight's US Open quarterfinal match between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the best ways to watch the US Open is with ESPN+ or with a live TV streaming service like Sling TV and FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the US Open and sports this fall is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3 down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any US Open matches if you're not home to watch them live.

All US Open matches will stream live on ESPN+, making ESPN's streaming service a budget-friendly alternative to the streaming packages above. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year and bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for only $4 more per month.

How to Watch Sinner vs. Medvedev Online for Free

You can watch the 2024 US Open for free on FuboTV. With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN, Tennis Channel and over 180 other channels to stream every US Open match along with the NFL regular season. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and has a seven-day free trial. To watch the US Open without cable, start your free trial of Fubo below.

What channel is the 2024 US Open on?

ESPN is the exclusive home of the 2024 US Open with every match of the Grand Slam streaming on ESPN+ this year. Coverage will also air across ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Deportes.

From the first round through the quarterfinals, the Tennis Channel will broadcast a pregame show, Live at the US Open, previewing the day. Find the full US Open broadcast schedule below to make sure you don't miss a minute of all the action.

2024 US Open Schedule

Men's and women's singles competition: Monday, August 26 through Sunday, September 8

Doubles and mixed doubles competition: Begins Wednesday, August 28

Mixed doubles final: Thursday, September 5

Women's doubles final: Friday, September 6

Men's doubles final: Saturday, September 7

Women's singles final: Saturday, September 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Men's singles final: Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. ET

2024 US Open Full Broadcast Schedule

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, September 3

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 12 - 5 p.m., 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Wednesday, September 4

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Primetime at the US Open:Quarterfinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 12 - 5 p.m., 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Thursday, September 5

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Mixed Doubles Championship*: 3-5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Friday, September 6

Women's Doubles Championship*: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 - 6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, September 7

Men's Doubles Championship: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Women's Final Preview Show: 3:30-4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Women's Singles Championship: 4 - 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 8

Men's Final Preview Show: 1 - 2 p.m. (ABC)

Men's Final Preview Show: 1:30-2 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Men's Singles Championship: 2-5:30 p.m. (ABC / ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7 - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Men's Singles Final (Encore): 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

