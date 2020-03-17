Jared Leto may be the last person to learn about the coronavirus outbreak. The Morbius actor took to Instagram to reveal that he’s just reemerged from self-isolation to the “mind blowing” changes around the world.

“Wow. Twelve days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert,” Leto wrote. “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

The actor continued, writing that he “walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing -- to say the least.”

“I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on,” he ended his post, which was captioned with a red heart emoji. “Hope you and yours are OK. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

One day prior, Leto shared a contemplative photo of himself with the caption, “Stay safe” and a black heart emoji.

The recent revelation from the Oscar winner and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman comes days after he shared on social media that he “nearly died” during a recent rock climbing trip.

“It was a strange moment -- less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy,” he wrote on Saturday, Mar. 7 in a post with a video of the scary moment. “The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day ? ?? Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…”

