Jared Leto is recalling a very scary moment in his life.

The Oscar winner and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman took to social media on Saturday to share how he "nearly died" during a recent rock climbing trip.

"Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and a ripped rope. "Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."

"It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy," he added in a second post with video of the moment. "The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅 🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…"

It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night... pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

Leto received a number of supportive comments and messages from fans, who also urged him to be safe. It appears as if Leto and Honnold are frequent rock climbers. The musician posted a photo of the two out in the wild back in October.

He also shared a daring pic of him climbing a massive boulder back in August. "A friend asked me - so I’m asking you. What do you want your future to be? ‍♂️ #livelikeadream," he captioned the shot.

Meanwhile, up next for Leto is starring as Dr. Michael Morbius, aka Marvel's Living Vampire, in Morbius. A character who first debuted in the pages of Spider-Man comics, Morbius is a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist-turned-bloodsucking antihero.

Morbius joins Tom Hardy's Venom in Sony Picture's Marvel-verse of movies about Spider-Man's gallery of rogues, albeit sans Spider-Man himself. The film hits theaters on July 31.

For more on Leto, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Jared Leto Filmed an Entire Documentary in Just 1 Day

Jared Leto Flaunts His Washboard Abs While Giving a Shout Out to Ariana Grande

Jared Leto Explains Why Kanye West Is His Biggest Inspiration (Exclusive)

How Jared Leto Filmed an Entire Documentary in Just 1 Day This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery