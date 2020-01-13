A new Spider-Man foe is coming to the big screen -- but will Spidey be along for the ride?

The first trailer for Morbius is here, previewing Jared Leto's take on Dr. Michael Morbius, aka Marvel's Living Vampire. A character who first debuted in the pages of Spider-Man comics, Morbius is a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist-turned-bloodsucking antihero.

"I should have died years ago. Why am I still here if not to fix this?" he intones in the trailer. "I have a rare blood disease, and I'm running out of time. This could be my last chance."

The cure, as it were, is vampirism, resulting in superpowers and six-pack abs. "And an overpowering urge to consume blood," Morbius adds. Morbius, from Life and Safe House director Daniel Espinosa, also stars Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Matt Smith.

Morbius joins Tom Hardy's Venom in Sony Picture's Marvel-verse of movies about Spider-Man's gallery of rogues, albeit sans Spider-Man himself. (Sony and Marvel Studios recently extended their deal to keep Tom Holland's Peter Park in the MCU.) But the line between cinematic universes appears to be blurring, if this trailer is any indication.

Image via Sony Pictures

At 2:09, an image of Spider-Man is clearly visible in the background, although whether it's Holland's take on the wallcrawler is TBD. ("MURDERER" is graffitied over his pictures, though, which seems to be in line with the predicament Peter was in when we left him at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.)

Then there's Michael Keaton, popping up in the final seconds of the trailer and perhaps reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming character, Adrian Toomes? We haven't seen Toomes since that movie's post-credits scene, when all his Vulture-ing landed him behind bars. "What's up, Doc?" Keaton says. What's up, indeed.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31.

