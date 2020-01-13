Everyone was talking about Zendaya's bombshell look at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards over the weekend, including Gwyneth Paltrow!

The Euphoria star walked the red carpet in a metallic pink top and matching skirt by Tom Ford on Sunday, undeniably landing the top spot on ET's Best Dressed List. But if the molded top looks familiar, your eyes aren't fooling you -- Paltrow rocked the same anatomical breast plate on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's February issue.

Commenting on an Instagram photo of Zendaya wearing the top, Paltrow wrote, "Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya."

Sounds like Paltrow may have forgotten (for a second time!) that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Zendaya.

ET spoke with Zendaya on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, where she explained why she chose the head-turning ensemble.

"I saw it on the runway and thought it was sick and amazing because they were actually able to scan and mold my own body so it fits me the right way, so it's pretty cool," the 23-year-old shared. "It was a very science tech situation going on, so it was very [one-of-a-kind]."

"I have definitely had some of my own, like, red carpet moments," she added, of having no regrets about her fashion choices over the years. "Listen, I wouldn't take it back, though, because you have to live and learn, you know, and that's OK."

