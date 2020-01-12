Zendaya Talks Defying Expectations With Role on ‘Euphoria’ (Exclusive)

Zendaya feels “lucky” to be a part of Euphoria.

ET’s Keltie Knight caught up the star of HBO’s hit series at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, where she opened up about defying expectations with her role of Rue Bennett, a fictitious teenage recovering drug addict.

“I just feel very lucky,” said Zendaya. “I just feel like to be able to tell those stories. It felt like something special as I was doing it, and I am grateful that people have been able to connect to it the way they have.”

In taking on such a complex character, the former Disney star shared how she shut out outside opinions in order to connect with the role.

“It's a personal thing,” she explained. “If I try to take the world out of it, it's not about proving anything to the world, but it’s really about getting better as an artist and being more in touch with where I can go and how I can do it. I just try to keep it internal, because that’s a much happier place to work from when you are working really just to prove yourself that you can do it.”

The 23-year-old actress hit the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in a custom-made futuristic Tom Ford number, which was molded directly to her body.

See more looks from this year’s Critics' Choice Awards in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya Details Her Futuristic Critics' Choice Awards Look (Exclusive)

Zendaya, Nicole Kidman and More Best Dressed Stars at Elle's Women in Hollywood Event

Zendaya Plays Coy on What to Expect From 'Euphoria' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery