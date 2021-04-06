Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia Settle 'Gilmore Girls' Debate

Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia are settling the age-old Gilmore Girls debate of whether Rory Gilmore should have ended up with Dean or Jess on the beloved series (because neither thinks she should have ended up with Logan). Instead of picking themselves, Padalecki and Ventimiglia each declared that they stan their on-screen rival.

The long-standing feud was brought to light again when Ventimiglia, who played Rory's (Alexis Bledel) bad boy ex Jess both in the original series and in the Netflix revival, A Year in the Life, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday where Gilmore Girls super fan Fallon pointed out an interesting sign hanging behind the actor in the Zoom interview.

"It says, 'I Love Dean 4 Ever.' And that's the certificate you get when you're nominated for an Emmy," the 43-year-old actor explained, showing where he'd put his homemade sign.

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

"Is that rubbing it in his face?" Fallon asked of the location.

"No, no, not at all. Jared and I are really good friends and I made the sign for some photograph that somebody was looking for online or something," the actor shared. "I made the sign and after I made it, I just said, 'Let me hang onto this because this is cool,' and I literally stuck it right onto my Emmy notification that was on the wall."

Ventimiglia has been candid about being Team Dean in the past. At the 2015 Gilmore Girls reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival, he shared, "I've always been Team Dean. Logan [Matt Czuchry] was a d**k."

Padalecki responded with a "I heart Jess 4 Ever" sign and a little trophy of his own on Instagram Monday night, showing nothing but love for his "brother."

"Ohmigod @miloanthonyventimiglia our offices are SO SIMILAR!! Little bit of @michaelmuller7 ,little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love! TWINSIES! (Well, I don’t have an Emmy nomination, but I DO have a “Best Body” trophy that was worth every dollar @genpadalecki paid for it on Hollywood & Vine)," the 38-year-old Supernatural star wrote next to a side-by-side snap of his and Ventimiglia's signs. "Miss ya brother. Couldn’t be more proud of ya. @jimmyfallon @towwn."

